Lower Mainland schools reopen for last day of the year after closing due to heat wave

The last day of school is going ahead as planned Tuesday at most schools across the Lower Mainland.

Classes were cancelled in the region Monday due to a dangerous heat wave that broke dozens of temperature records.

“With temperatures expected to be cooler on Tuesday, June 29, all Langley School District sites will be open to students and staff on that day,” wrote the Langley School District in a notice on its website.

Schools in that district will be open for a two-hour day as scheduled.

“Administrators will be monitoring conditions and will adapt and communicate changes if required. We are confident our sites will be in a condition that is manageable for students and staff to complete several year-end activities in a healthy and safe way,” said the district.

School officials said it’s important for students and staff to say goodbye and take part in a sendoff for what’s been an extremely challenging year amid the pandemic.

“The district values care, connection, and providing our students and staff closure and a meaningful way to end an extraordinary year,” the notice said.

The Lower Mainland sometimes sees few snow days a year, but Tuesday’s cancelled classes due to the heat wave were unprecedented.

Schools are currently scheduled to reopen Sept. 7, the day after Labour Day.

That day marks the earliest B.C. could enter Step 4 of its COVID-19 restart plan.

Officials announced preliminary back-to-school plans earlier this month, saying the fall would be a return to near-normal conditions.

A decision on the mandatory mask policy inside schools has yet to be made.