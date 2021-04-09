Lower Sackville, N.S., man charged with sexual assault related to incidents in 2015

A 29-year-old Lower Sackville, N.S., man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference related to incidents that occurred in Lower Sackville between May and September 2015.

The RCMP/Halifax Regional Police Integrated Special Victim Section say charges were laid against Andrew Thomas Stones. Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging members of the public to come forward.

Anyone who feels they could have been a victim or who has questions can contact the Halifax District RCMP.

Stones was released from police custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court in May.