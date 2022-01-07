Lower Sackville, N.S. man faces a number of charges after firearm seized from home

A 31-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police seized a firearm from a Lower Sackville, N.S. home.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 6, the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division Guns and Gangs Unit, with assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a home on Maple Grove Avenue.

Police searched the home and say a rifle with a pistol grip was located. Several people were arrested.

A Lower Sackville man was later released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date to face the following charges:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm while knowing possession unauthorized

unauthorized possession of a prohibited device

possession of a prohibited device while knowing possession unauthorized

unsafe storage of a firearm

storage of a firearm contrary to regulations

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The other people who were arrested were all released without charge.