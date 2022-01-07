Lower Sackville, N.S. man faces a number of charges after firearm seized from home
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
A 31-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police seized a firearm from a Lower Sackville, N.S. home.
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 6, the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division Guns and Gangs Unit, with assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at a home on Maple Grove Avenue.
Police searched the home and say a rifle with a pistol grip was located. Several people were arrested.
A Lower Sackville man was later released on conditions and will appear in court at a later date to face the following charges:
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm while knowing possession unauthorized
- unauthorized possession of a prohibited device
- possession of a prohibited device while knowing possession unauthorized
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- storage of a firearm contrary to regulations
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The other people who were arrested were all released without charge.
-
-
Patients, families ‘being increasingly rude’ to Montfort Hospital staff“Rarely before have we seen this level of verbal and physical aggression,” the Montfort Hospital tweeted on Friday afternoon.
-
Windsor’s unemployment rate drops for second straight month: Stats CanThe jobless rate in Windsor has gone down once again.
-
Donations for Ottawa sledding accident victim’s family surpass $25,000A fundraiser for the family of an 11-year-old girl who died in a sledding accident has raised more than $25,000 in just one day.
-
Some new car dealers resorting to Kijiji to fill their lotsThe frustrating quest for a new or used car continues into 2022, and new COVID-19 restrictions are not making it any easier.
-
Region offering walk-in vaccines for pregnant peoplePregnant people in Waterloo Region can now walk in to any clinic to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose.
-
Alberta premier outright refuses federal suggestion of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinesPremier Jason Kenney quickly rejected the idea Friday that Canadian provinces should consider making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory.
-
Significant staff shortages impact RVH amid increased hospitalizationsDoctors at the region's largest healthcare centre say that they are seeing the same increases in hospitalizations as the rest of the province; however, the challenge isn't the number of admissions but the number of staff to care for them.
-
Manitoba declares COVID-19 outbreaks at 10 personal care homesThe Manitoba government has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at 11 personal care homes in the province.