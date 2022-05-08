Lower Sackville, N.S., welcomes revamped Sackawa Canoe Club

First established in 1980, the Sackawa Canoe Club in Lower Sackville, N.S., held a grand opening event to celebrate its new facility Saturday.

Over the years, the team received funding from all levels of government to build and revamp the original 40 by 20 building into a community club.

"Lots of dedicated board members, friends and family, our community, everyone's been all about finally getting this canoe club built here and now everyone is out to see it and we're really happy to have them," says Tyler Laidlaw, Sackawa commodore.

Located on First Lake, the facility offers week-long summer camps and full time canoe programs for various ages.

Laidlow, who has been a member of the paddling team since he was eight-years-old, says it's a great place for children to keep active and make friends.

"I'm 21 now, and this is the club that built me into what I am today, so I love giving back to this canoe club," he says.

Head coach, Chris MacPherson, has spent 30 years with Sackawa Canoe Club. He says the new facility will make a difference to the product he delivers to both, athletes and community.

"It's a community centre for all of Lower Sackville which is important because we are growing as a community and this is something that we really needed," says MacPherson.

After 10 years of creating the community centre, staff members say they are working to build the numbers of children involved in the sport.