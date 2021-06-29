Lower Sackville, N.S. woman charged following home invasion

A 52-year-old woman from Lower Sackville, N.S. is facing several charges in connection with a home invasion last week in the community.

Halifax District RCMP says at approximately 9:35 p.m. on June 24, officers responded to a complaint of a home invasion at a residence in Lower Sackville.

According to police, when officers arrived, they located a man who was holding down a woman with a knife in her hand.

Police say officers removed the knife from the woman’s hand and she was taken into custody without incident.

Upon investigating, police determined that the man had been visiting a family member when the woman entered the home with the knife and attempted to stab him. Police also learned that the woman had a number of firearms in her home.

At approximately 11:35 a.m. on June 25, police executed a search warrant at a home in Lower Sackville in relation to this investigation, and seized two handguns, 10 long-guns, one crossbow and ammunition.

Karen Joan Goyetche, 52, of Lower Sackville, has been charged with the following:

Break and Enter and Commit

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Goyetche appeared via teleconference with a Justice of the Peace and was released on conditions. She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 31.

The investigation is ongoing.