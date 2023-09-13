iHeartRadio

Lower than average temperatures, mix of sun and clouds in Windsor-Essex


Wednesday will feel more like fall in Windsor-Essex with lower than average temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 19C.

The average high for this time of year is 23C.

In the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 8C with partial clouds.

Fog patches may develop overnight.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:

  • Thursday: Sunny, high of 21C. At night, clear with a low of 11C.
  • Friday: Sunny, high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 14C
  • Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, high of 24C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 14C.
  • Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain, high of 21C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 13C.  
