Lower than average temperatures, mix of sun and clouds in Windsor-Essex on Monday

It is another chilly start to the week in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning.

The forecaster is calling for winds becoming northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60 km/h early a wind chill of -17 C Monday morning.

Night is expected to be partly cloudy, becoming clear in the evening. Things slow down as winds move northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early in the evening.

A low of -10 C is expected with a wind chill of -12 C overnight.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

Tuesday: Sunny, with wind up to 15 km/h and a high of 4 C, wind chill of -13 C. Night, periods of snow with a low of -2.

Wednesday: Periods of rain or snow, high of 4 C. Night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high of 12 C. Night, cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of -1 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries, high of 6 C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 1 C.

The average high this time of year is 9 C and the low is -0.3 C.