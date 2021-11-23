LPS Canine Unit steals the show in new calendar

The London Police Service’s Canine Unit is showing off the fluffier side of its community protectors.

On Tuesday, the Canine Unit launched the 2022 LPS Canine Calendar in celebration of their 50th anniversary.

The calendar highlights the current team along with a historical photo.

The Canine Unit was first formed in 1972, and overtime has grown to include eight dogs and eight handlers.

And while they look cute on the page these are not the dogs you want to have chasing after you.

The calendars can be purchased at Police Headquarters, 601 Dundas St., Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. with proceeds going to the Easter Seals Camp Woodeden.

Sales will also be taking place at Remark Fresh Markets, 1190 Oxford Street West, on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., where you can meet the Canine team.