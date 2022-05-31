LPS concerned for wellbeing of London youth

London police are concerned for the wellbeing of a 16-year-old who hasn’t been seen since May 27.

Ara Husin of London is described as Middle Eastern with curly black shoulder-length hair, brown eyes and glasses.

According to police, Hussin was last seen wearing a black sweater with a ‘UWO’ logo on the chest, grey jeans and black Nike Jordan shoes.

Husin was reported missing on May 29 but was last seen on May 27 in the area of Frontenac Road and Commissioners Road East.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.