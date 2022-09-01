LPS getting ready to kick off 'Project LEARN'

Another new school year means London police are gearing up for another ‘Project LEARN.’

Project LEARN (Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise) is a response to community concerns that arise at the onset of each school year as students return to the area for class.

According to police, the project focuses on nuisance parties, open fires, noise, littering, and public urination in the city.

During the month of September, London residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the downtown core and in neighbourhoods around Western University and Fanshawe College.

In 2021, Project Learn resulted in 15 provincial offence notices, one Reopening Ontario Act charge, eight by-law notices, and two arrests under the Liquor Licence Control Act.

Project LEARN was first launched in 2007 with a goal to protect public safety and property, and to encourage students to celebrate responsibly. It will be in place until September 24, 2022.