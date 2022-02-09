LPS investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian is being investigated by London police.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Oxford Street west near Laurel Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday night for a report of an alleged hit and run.

When police arrived, they found a man with significant injuries and life-saving measures were initiated.

According to police, the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

After investigating, police learned the crash took place in the area of Oxford Street west near Hyde Park Road.

A description of a potential suspect vehicle was given and police were able to track it down and arrest a man shortly after midnight.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.