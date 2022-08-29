iHeartRadio

LPS investigating suspicious fire

Emergency crews responded to a home in the area of Central Avenue and St. George Street on Aug. 28, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

London police are investigating after a Sunday evening fire was deemed suspicious.

Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a home in the area of Central Avenue and St. George Street.

London fire crews were able to put out the flames and the investigation was assigned to the London police Street Crimes Unit.

No injuries were reported.

