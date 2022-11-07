LPS release photo of suspect in shooting investigation

London police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a shooting incident in the city last month.

Officers continue to investigate after two men arrived at a hospital on Oct. 23 and were later linked to a downtown shooting incident.

According to police, the incident took place around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Clarence Street and Dundas Street.

The two involved victims have been released from hospital.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, or the identity of the man in the provided photos is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).