LPS reminds public to be safe this Halloween as London hits the streets to trick-or-treat

Trick-or-treaters were out and about early in London on Tuesday night.

CTV News got an exclusive invite to join a group of Londoners as they hit the streets in the city’s south end. Some elementary school students decided to get an early start on collecting candy – hitting the streets around 4 p.m.

The cool weather didn’t stop this group from door knocking – the only break they took was to tell CTV News what they love most about the spooky occasion.

Two girls mentioned they love walking around the neighbourhood. Their brother said he loves to get candy with his friend, “Looper.”

One trick-or-treater admits she loves eating all the candy, but adds she loves to see the decorations as well.

“Halloween is our favourite,” said mom, Renee D’Andrea.

“I love the creativity of all the costumes and just seeing how happy the kids are when we give them all the candy that they want.”

Meanwhile, police are reminding trick-or-treaters to be safe this Halloween.

When it comes to decorating, police recommend ensuring there are no obstacles on pathways leading up to your house and keeping the outside lights on.

It's also recommended to swap out candles for LED lights inside your pumpkins to avoid fire hazards.

If you’re getting dressed up, choose a costume that fits well to avoid tripping, and consider adding reflective tape or material so you can be seen at night.

Drivers should be on the lookout for kids trick-or-treating, and go slowly and carefully through residential neighbourhoods.

Finally, police say, don’t be tricked by your treats!

Ensure your child’s safety by inspecting their candy before they eat it.