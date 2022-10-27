LPS say suspect arrested while wearing Mayor's Chain of Office

London police have arrested a man in the downtown core after being seen wearing the stolen Mayor’s Chain of Office.

Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was seen leaving City Hall after concealing the historical ‘Chain of Office’ under his clothing.

Police were notified and given a description of the man who was also identified through video surveillance.

Around 11:15 p.m., police arrested the suspect in the downtown core while wearing the chain.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with one count of theft over $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Dec. 6.

Thank you to members of the London Police Service for their excellent work in efforts to quickly locate and return the Chain of Office to the City. There is much history associated with this piece, and I am grateful for the work done to see it returned. #ldnont https://t.co/u6NTkQNQdQ