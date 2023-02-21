LPS search for suspects involved in dangerous driving incident
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
London police need your help identifying two individuals accused of operating un-plated dirt bikes in a dangerous manner.
Police say they were contacted by concerned citizens on Feb. 2, 2023 just after 3 p.m. The drivers of the dirt bikes were allegedly seen driving through red lights, stunt driving, and passing vehicles while driving into oncoming traffic.
Officers tried to arrest the two suspects, but both fled the scene after a minor collision with a marked police cruiser. No injuries were reported.
The first suspect is described as:
- Operating a yellow Suzuki dirt bike
- White male rider, about 30 years of age, with a moustache
- Yellow and red helmet
- Blue winter coat
- Grey pants
The second suspect is described as:
- Operating a white Suzuki dirt bike
- Male rider
- Black and white helmet with a camera affixed
- Black coat
- Green pants
Anyone with information in relation to this incident or the drivers is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
