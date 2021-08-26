LPS Street Crime Unit investigating late July bank robbery
CTV News London Multimedia Journalist
Jordyn Read
London Police Service is asking for the public's help after a bank robbery in late July.
Around 11:15 a.m. on July 29, police received a 9-1-1 call in relation to a robbery at a bank situated in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Base Line Road East.
According to police, a man entered the bank and passed a note to a bank employee demanding money. The suspect then fled in a vehicle with a quantity of money.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a white man slim build, wearing a black Nike sweater, grey pants, dark shoes, metal framed sunglasses, a blue medical mask, and light coloured gloves.
The vehicle involved is described as a black four-door Kia sedan with snow tires.
