iHeartRadio

LPS vehicle involved in Sunday evening crash


image.jpg

A London police vehicle was involved in a crash on Sunday evening.

CTV news cameras caught the aftermath in the area of Egerton Street and Florence Street.

Three vehicles were involved, including the marked police vehicle.

London police say the incident happened around 4:40 p.m. and one person from one of the civilian vehicles was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

12