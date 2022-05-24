iHeartRadio

LRT train and van collide in Kitchener

The aftermath of a collision between a van and an LRT train is seen on King Street in Kitchener. (CTV Kitchener)

A loud bang was heard in front of Grand River Hospital around 10 a.m. Tuesday, as an LRT train and a black van collided in front of the hospital’s entrance.

The van appeared to lose its driver-side mirror, while the train was left with a dent to a front panel near the doors.

There is no word on the collision’s cause or if there were any injuries at this time.

