LSTAR revels record-setting numbers for September home statistics

The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) says home sales are on track for a record year.

LSTAR reports that 864 homes were sold in September, making it the second highest September to date.

“This value, which represents the second-highest number of homes sold in the month of September in LSTAR’s jurisdiction since 1978, puts us on track for a record year. In the first nine months of this year, 8,756 homes traded hands in our area, which is an unprecedented total for our September year-to-date figures,” said 2021 LSTAR President Jack Lane.

So far in 2021, just over 8,750 homes have traded hands and the overall average home in the region sold for nearly $691,000.