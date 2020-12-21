For the past 35 years, the London Transit Commission (LTC) has provided free rides to London residents on New Year's Eve, but not this year.

Due to the COVID-19 regulations and restrictions, the LTC has cancelled it's 'Ride the Bus on Us' free bus service as they feel it is not appropriate to encourage parties and gatherings this NYE.

Regular bus service will run on Dec. 31 for those who need to take public transit for essential reasons only.

Holiday bus service details can be found on the LTC website.

Keep our families and community safe this holiday season by following Public Health Guidelines.



