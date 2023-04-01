LTVCA issues flood outlook statement
The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority said due to the heavy rainfall, there is a risk of flooding along Erie Shore Drive in Chatham-Kent.
There is also a risk of shoreline damage and erosion all along the Lake Erie shoreline, including the high bluffs.
Various forecasts suggest that sustained wind speeds could peak between 40 and 55 km/hr at times. Saturday afternoon winds are predicted to shift westerly, eventually northwesterly, and then to drop off overnight.
Based on these weather forecasts, there is some risk of flooding along Erie Shore Drive. Residents should monitor local conditions and be prepared.
However, winds are not predicted to cause issues on the Lake St. Clair shoreline in the LTVCA jurisdiction.
LTCVA said officials will continue to monitor the situation and update this advisory if necessary.
This flood advisory message will remain in effect until Sunday.
