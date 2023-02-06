Lucan farmer plans to build shed after $100,000 lottery win

A farmer from Lucan, Ont., says he plans on building a shed after winning $100,000 with a lottery ticket.

Allan Cunningham won $100,000 with Instant Ultimate.

The 52-year-old farmer and business owner, said he is an occasional lottery player.

“I only bought one ticket last year – but when I saw an advertisement for this ticket, I felt inspired to purchase one,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

When Allan played his ticket, he couldn’t believe what he was seeing, so he had his wife confirm.

“She said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding!’ And then we scanned it using the OLG App and saw Big Winner $100,000,” he said.

“This feels cool, scary and surreal,” he said. “I’m going to use some of this to build a shed.”

The winning ticket was purchased at SK Convenience on Main Street in Exeter.