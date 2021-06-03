Lucknow, Ont. country festival cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions

Lucknow’s Music in the Fields has been cancelled this summer.

The annual country music festival, one of Ontario’s largest, hasn’t happened since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Lucknow Kinsmen, who have organized the festival since 2008, say expected COVID-19 restrictions make it impossible to bring together thousands of fans even in late August.

The good news, they say, is the festival will return on Aug. 25-27, 2022.

Over $1.3 million has been raised by the Lucknow Kinsmen since 2008 through Music in the Fields, which has been distributed to deserving community groups, hospitals, schools and charities in the region.

For more information you can click here.