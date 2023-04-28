Lucknow, Ont. father biking across Canada

Jurjen Weerman is preparing to bike 8,700 kilometres across Canada.

“Let’s do it, I say, because you’re not getting any younger,” said the affable Weerman.

The 57-year-old Lucknow area man is heading to Victoria, B.C. next month, as he and two friends embark on a life-changing journey across the country.

“It’s not a vacation. No, no, no. We have to cycle 100 to 125 kilometres a day for three months. Beautiful weather, no problem. But, we’re going to have rain, storms, headwind, uphill, downhill. It’s not going to be easy,” he explained.

Weerman has spent the better part of the past two years training. Riding 20 to 30 kilometres a day during the week, and 100 kilometres a day on weekends. The avid cyclist isn’t just biking across the country to say he did -- he’s also raising money for his local hospital, the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation, and the Children’s Hospital at the London Health Sciences Centre, for cancer research.

“Of course he could have just done this amazing hobby for his personal gratification. But, the fact he decided to bring awareness to the hospital and raise some funds for important hospital equipment, just makes it extra special,” said Nicole Jutzi, director of the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation.

“I’m looking for a penny a kilometre. That would be awesome. Alone, we’re not that strong, but if we do it together, we can make a really big dent in something. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Weerman.

Weerman leaves for Victoria on May 27, and hopes to be back home in Lucknow by mid-July, and complete his journey across Canada by the end of August.

You can learn more by visiting the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation website and the Children's Health Foundation website.