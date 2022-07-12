Lucky 13: Berrios ties career high for strikeouts as Blue Jays top Phillies 4-3

Jose Berrios tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts over six solid innings and the Toronto Blue Jays ended a four-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., had four hits and Teoscar Hernandez drove in two runs as Toronto (46-42) picked up its second win in 11 games.

Berrios (7-4), who did not issue a walk, allowed three earned runs and six hits in the opener of a six-game homestand. Relievers Tim Mayza and Yimi Garcia threw an inning apiece before Jordan Romano closed it out for his 19th save.

It was a much-needed win for the Blue Jays after a miserable 1-6 West Coast road swing. Toronto started the day tied with Seattle for the third American League wild-card spot and was just two games up on last-place Baltimore in the East Division standings.

Jeurys Familia (1-1) shouldered the loss for the Phillies (46-42), who have dropped three straight. It was Philadelphia's first appearance at Rogers Centre since 2018.

Philadelphia opener Andrew Bellatti gave up two runs in his lone inning of work. Hernandez drove in George Springer and Bo Bichette with a two-out gapper but was thrown out while trying to extend it to a triple.

The Phillies halved the lead in the second inning by hitting three straight singles against Berrios. An infield hit by Odubel Herrera brought home Bryson Stott but Berrios got Garrett Stubbs on a flyout to keep it a one-run game.

Stott pulled Philadelphia level in the fourth inning with a solo shot. It was his fifth homer of the year.

Mark Appel kept the Blue Jays off the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth when Gurriel and Matt Chapman hit back-to-back doubles to make it 3-2.

The Phillies tied it again in the fifth when Nick Castellanos drove in Stubbs with a seeing-eye single. Springer made a highlight-reel diving catch earlier in the inning off a Kyle Schwarber drive to help prevent a big frame.

Toronto went ahead to stay in the sixth inning as Gurriel's ground-rule double scored Alejandro Kirk and moved Hernandez to third. Chapman walked to load the bases but reliever Corey Knebel got Santiago Espinal to pop up and Danny Jansen on a comebacker.

Toronto outhit Philadelphia 14-7. Announced attendance was 32,795 and the game took two hours 57 minutes to play.

BULLPEN SESSIONS

Toronto starters Kevin Gausman (ankle) and Yusei Kikuchi (neck) threw bullpen sessions Tuesday as they work their way back from injuries.

Right-hander Ross Stripling (4-3, 3.34 earned-run average) will get the start for the two-game series finale Wednesday. The Phillies will send right-hander Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.46) to the mound.

Toronto catcher Danny Jansen (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game. Catcher Gabriel Moreno was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

SKIPPER HISTORY

Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson became the first Canadian-born skipper to manage a Major League Baseball game in his home country.

The native of Sarnia, Ont., served as bench coach until taking over from the fired Joe Girardi on June 3.

FIRST PITCH

Canadian actor and "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

He was host of the Juno Awards last May.