Lucky number 7: Calgary woman wins $7M on lottery ticket
A Calgary woman who won a whopping $7 million on a lottery ticket says she's still trying to process her big win.
Jennifer McElhoes took home the top prize from the Jan. 26 Daily Grand draw.
McElhoes purchased her ticket from a 7-Eleven in the 200 block of 16 Avenue N.E. a few hours before the draw, and discovered her win a few days later using the Lotto Spot app.
Her ticket matched all five winning numbers – 17, 24, 28, 32, 37 – and the Grand Number, which was 5.
"I was scanning a bunch of tickets, but that one made me stop in my tracks," McElhoes said in a March 1 news release. "I kept going back to it."
McElhoes said she scanned the ticket ten times because she couldn't believe how much she won.
"I phoned my parents straight away and told them I won the lottery."
Calgary's newest multi-millionaire says she was in shock and had a hard time eating or sleeping the days after discovering her win.
"I’m still processing it," she added.
McElhoes hopes to use the winnings to retire.
"I might take a course for fun now that I have this opportunity," she added.
