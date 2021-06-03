Lucky the cat recovering after being found with a broken leg, nursing three kittens in the woods

Lucky the cat is recovering from a surgery to amputate her leg after she was found fending for herself and nursing her kittens, while dealing with a broken paw.

The Ottawa Humane Society says the injured cat was found nursing her three kittens in the woods late last month. Ottawa Bylaw Services officers picked her up and rushed her to an overnight emergency veterinary clinic.

The following day, Lucky and her three kittens were transferred to the Ottawa Humane Society critical care, where X-rays revealed the cat's leg was beyond repair.

The Ottawa Humane Society thinks Lucky may have been struck by a vehicle. To improve her quality of life and reduce her pain, veterinarians amputated her leg the next day.

“We cannot say for certain what might have caused her injury or how long she had been suffering for,” said Dr. Shelley Hutchings, OHS Chief Veterinarian. “But we are very happy that she and her little family are safe.”

Lucky and her kittens, Star, Charm and Shamrock, are now in the care of a foster volunteer where Lucky will complete her recovery and raise her kittens.

If you want to help cover the cost of Lucky's care, you can donate at ottawahumane.ca/luckycat or text a four-leaf clover emoji to 45678 to donate $5.