Luke Combs set to rock Craven in 2024

Country music superstar Luke Combs is the first headliner to be announced for Country Thunder Saskatchewan 2024.

Combs is the reigning two-time Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year and a multi-platinum selling superstar in the genre.

“We are beyond thrilled to deliver the world’s biggest country music superstar to the world’s greatest fans, right here in Saskatchewan!” Country Thunder CEO Troy Vollhoffer said in a release.

Comb’s latest album, “Getting Old” continues to have a historic run on country radio. A cover of Tracey Chapman’s “Fast Car” has over 111-million global streams to date, and has reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Combs is currently on tour in the U.S. playing stadiums and has expanded his tour due to demand. It’s the largest tour ever for a country artist, currently.

His list of hits include: “When it Rains it Pours,” “Beautiful Crazy”, “Hurricane”, and “Beer Never Broke my Heart.”

Tickets for Country Thunder Saskatchewan go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Country Thunder music festivals hold six major multi-day events in North America including Saskatchewan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Alberta, Bristol, and Florida.

