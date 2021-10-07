Lululemon joins new generation of home gym equipment retailers with launch of Mirror

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is joining the booming personalized at-home exercise trend with the launch of Mirror, a large electronic device for streaming workout classes.

The athleisure retailer says the mirror-like machine, which can be mounted to a wall, is available for in-store demonstrations in Canada starting Thursday and will be available for purchase on Nov. 22.

The device, which looks like a giant glossy hybrid between a smartphone and TV, sells for a base price of $1,895 in Canada plus a $49 monthly subscription fee to access live and on-demand workouts including yoga, kick-boxing and meditation.

Lululemon acquired Mirror in July 2020 for US$500 million as the pandemic catapulted the at-home fitness market to new heights.

Celeste Burgoyne, president of the Americas and global guest innovation at Lululemon, says the Vancouver-based company has seen rapid growth of its Mirror platform since launching in the United States.

She says Mirror will enable more guests to experience "a digital sweatlife offering like never before."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021