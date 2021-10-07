Lululemon joins new generation of home gym equipment retailers with launch of Mirror
Lululemon Athletica Inc. is joining the booming personalized at-home exercise trend with the launch of Mirror, a large electronic device for streaming workout classes.
The athleisure retailer says the mirror-like machine, which can be mounted to a wall, is available for in-store demonstrations in Canada starting Thursday and will be available for purchase on Nov. 22.
The device, which looks like a giant glossy hybrid between a smartphone and TV, sells for a base price of $1,895 in Canada plus a $49 monthly subscription fee to access live and on-demand workouts including yoga, kick-boxing and meditation.
Lululemon acquired Mirror in July 2020 for US$500 million as the pandemic catapulted the at-home fitness market to new heights.
Celeste Burgoyne, president of the Americas and global guest innovation at Lululemon, says the Vancouver-based company has seen rapid growth of its Mirror platform since launching in the United States.
She says Mirror will enable more guests to experience "a digital sweatlife offering like never before."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021
-
Stamps banged up as they prepare for Rider rematchThe Calgary Stampeders are trying to make it two in a row over the Roughriders as they face each other for the second straight week this Saturday night.
-
Officers investigate sudden death in downtown EdmontonThe Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a sudden death in downtown Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
'Substantial' increase in calls to Alberta poison info line about unapproved COVID-19 remedyCalls to Alberta’s poison and drug information service regarding the use of an unapproved remedy for COVID-19 are rising, say Alberta experts.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at care home in Victoria's Chinatown has endedThe COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care home is now over, Island Health says.
-
Alberta Sheriffs shutter drug house in Lloydminster after 100 incidentsAlberta Sheriffs closed a home in Lloydminster where RCMP responded to nearly 100 incidents since 2020.
-
Premier defends B.C.'s fourth wave pandemic struggle as Ontario controls DeltaPremier John Horgan is insisting British Columbia's fourth wave surge in cases and hospitalizations was unavoidable, even though Canada's most populous province continues to see low COVID-19 case counts and deaths.
-
Canadian Red Cross helps N.S. families after house fires in Debert and BrightonTwo house fires this week have displaced 10 people from homes in two Nova Scotia communities.
-
-
Scrap it or build it?: Mayoral hopefuls face-off on West LRT disputeFive candidates hoping to become Edmonton’s next mayor debated the future of the $2.6 billion West LRT expansion Thursday morning - with two candidates in favour of hitting the brakes on the project.