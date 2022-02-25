Lumber giant Canfor plans to sell forest tenure in Mackenzie region of B.C. to two First Nations

Canfor Corp. has signed a letter of intent to sell its forest tenure in the Mackenzie region of British Columbia to two First Nations.

The Vancouver-based company says the sale of its rights to manage the forest and harvest timber to the McLeod Lake Indian Band and Tsay Keh Dene Nation is subject to approval from the provincial government.

Canfor has also agreed to sell its Mackenzie site, plant and equipment to Peak Renewables.

The combined price of the two agreements is $70 million.

Canfor CEO Don Kayne said the company is pleased that the sale will allow the two First Nations to grow their leadership in the forest economy and advance stewardship values for the benefit of their communities.

Chief Johnny Pierre of the Tsay Keh Dene Nation said First Nations in B.C. have been relegated to marginal roles in the forest sector for far too long.