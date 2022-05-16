Lunar eclipse produces rare Super Blood Moon

Two lunar events happening at one time made for a stunning treat for skywatchers worldwide on Sunday.

Oro-Medonte resident Darryl Tuominen captured incredible images of a super blood moon from his Line 2 North home Sunday night.

A lunar eclipse happens when the earth moves between the sun and the moon.

The latest eclipse was also a Super Moon, which is when the moon is at its closest point to earth.

The red colouring is caused by sunlight moving through the earth's atmosphere, much like during sunset.