iHeartRadio

Lunar eclipse produces rare Super Blood Moon

image.jpg

Two lunar events happening at one time made for a stunning treat for skywatchers worldwide on Sunday.

Oro-Medonte resident Darryl Tuominen captured incredible images of a super blood moon from his Line 2 North home Sunday night.

A lunar eclipse happens when the earth moves between the sun and the moon.

The latest eclipse was also a Super Moon, which is when the moon is at its closest point to earth.

The red colouring is caused by sunlight moving through the earth's atmosphere, much like during sunset.

12