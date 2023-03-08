Lunch for a final grade, and a good cause
A sold-out spring luncheon at the Georgian College is benefitting more than its participants.
Five students from Georgian’s Event Management program have teamed up to pull off their final grade: a lunch for 100 people to raise funds for the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.
“It’s called the Pretty in Spring event,” said one of the organizers, Middleton Odomero.
“It’s a high garden tea event, with mocktails, a penny raffle, bake sale and art auction. All the proceeds will be handed over to the Women and Children’s Shelter,” Odomero said.
Running on March 11 from 11:30 to 2 p.m., the spring fare was sold for $25 per person on the Eventbrite app.
A duet will perform while the diners enjoy the soup, sandwiches, quiche and desserts.
“And there is a package of party favours, too,” she said.
