Luncheons to connect job seekers to opportunities in Sudbury

Located on Notre Dame Avenue in Sudbury, Spark is a service provider for Employment Ontario

Right now the non-profit organization is reaching out to job seekers through ‘Feed Your Hunger for Work’ luncheons.

It's an opportunity to enjoy a free meal and connect with Spark's employment specialists.

"In the month of August every Friday from 12 to 1 we are holding ‘Feed Your Hunger For Work’ luncheons. So it's just a little event that brings people together to enjoy a meal and really explore their possibilities for their future," said Stephanie Lagrandeur, Spark Employment Services marketing and communications officer.

Venetta Somers was laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic. She came to a free luncheon to get out of the house and meet in person with an employment specialist.

"I like elderly people and she said ‘oh it seems like you are interested in elderly people, you would do good in the homes like doing housekeeping and talking to the elderly?,’”said Venetta Somers.

Spark Employment supports both the job seeker and the employer.

"I think it's giving us an opportunity to get back into the community. We have all be isolating for almost the last year and half and some people are a little hesitant," said Chantal Makela, Spark Employment Services CEO.

"So this is a safe way of you know mingling with others, being out in social environments and transitioning into the working world."

Officials said right now there are several job opportunities as Sudbury reopens.

"We are noticing that people are eager to get back to work. Employers are very much looking for candidates for their businesses so right now is the ideal opportunity for us to be able to meet everyone and match them with the most appropriate opportunities.," said Makela.

Officials said they hope the free luncheons get job seekers out to come and meet with employment specialists to explore future opportunities.