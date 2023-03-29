iHeartRadio

Lunchtime stabbing at Clareview LRT Station under investigation


Clareview LRT Station as seen in a file photo taken on March 29, 2023 (CTV News Edmonton).

A 22-year-old man was stabbed at the Clareview LRT Station Wednesday afternoon by a person that was known to them, police say.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service was dispatched to an assault call on the lower concourse of the transit centre.

The man was found with serious, non-life threatening injuries and taken to hospital by paramedics.

According to police, the assailant fled the station before police officers arrived.

No further details were available as the investigation continues.

