Lunchtime stabbing at Clareview LRT Station under investigation

A 22-year-old man was stabbed at the Clareview LRT Station Wednesday afternoon by a person that was known to them, police say.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service was dispatched to an assault call on the lower concourse of the transit centre.

The man was found with serious, non-life threatening injuries and taken to hospital by paramedics.

According to police, the assailant fled the station before police officers arrived.

No further details were available as the investigation continues.