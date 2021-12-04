Lunenburg County man dies in fatal ATV collision

A 66-year-old man from Lunenburg County has died following an ATV crash Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to East Clifford Road in East Clifford, N.S. just before 8:30 a.m.

Lunenburg RCMP say a side-by-side ATV was found near the roadway upright with extensive damage.

The driver, a 66-year-old man from East Clifford was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers.

Police say a collision re-constructionist is on scene and the road is expected to remain closed in both directions until late Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.