Lunenburg County man faces drug trafficking charges

A Middlewood, N.S. man is facing a number of drug trafficking charges following an investigation in Lunenburg County, N.S.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Middlewood on Saturday at 2 p.m. following an investigation into cocaine trafficking.

Police say a 44-year-old man was arrested without incident.

“During the search of the home, police seized cocaine, methamphetamine, cash, weapons and electronic devices,” says the Nova Scotia RCMP in a news release.

The South Shore Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged Jason Dalby, 44, of Middlewood, with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, failing to comply with a judicial release order, and one count of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

The 44-year-old appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court Monday and was remanded into custody.

He will return to court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

RCMP say this is the third time Dalby has been charged with drug trafficking since Dec. 7, 2021.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.