Lunenburg District RCMP investigating theft of catalytic converters from RVs
Staff
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca
Lunenburg District RCMP is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from three RVs at a dealership in Cooksville, N.S.
Police say they were notified of the theft on Tuesday morning.
"The theft occurred sometime between the evening of Aug. 8 and the morning of Aug. 10," the RCMP said in a news release. "All three RVs are no longer operable and the cost to repair them will be considerable."
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-524-5555. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.
