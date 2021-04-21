Lunenburg, N.S. man charged with alleged cocaine trafficking
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has charged a Lunenburg, N.S. man for allegedly selling cocaine.
On Friday at 12:45 p.m., police say they executed a search warrant on a Lunenburg home as part of an active investigation, and arrested a 40-year-old man.
In the home, they seized "a quantity of" cocaine, methadone and other drugs, along with paraphernalia and "electronic devices."
40-year-old Merrill Aldercott of Lunenburg faces the following charges:
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (four counts)
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
He has been released from police custody, and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on June 30 at 9:30 a.m.
Police say they expect further charges, and the investigation is ongoing.