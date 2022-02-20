Lunenburg, N.S. RCMP investigate collision involving vehicle and pedestrian

Lunenburg RCMP is investigating a collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred in Lunenburg Town, N.S., on Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m., police say they responded to a collision on Victoria Road where an SUV collided with a pedestrian who had been walking along the road.

According to police, the 69-year-old male pedestrian, of Lunenburg County, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a 60-year-old woman, also from Lunenburg County, was not injured.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Victoria Road between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Friday or may have information related to the collision are asked to contact Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-634-8674 or Crime Stoppers.