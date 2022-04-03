Lunenburg, N.S. RCMP seeking suspect in connection to sports cards theft
Lunenburg County District RCMP are seeking public help to identify a man in connection to a theft from a home in Cookville, N.S.
On March 24, around 10:40 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a robbery at a store on Pine Grove Road where a man filled a large recycling container with multiple boxes of sports cards. It is estimated around $5,000 worth of merchandise had been stolen.
According to police, the man left the store through the fire exit, then fled in a vehicle.
The suspect is described to be a white man with a tattoo on the right side of his neck. He was wearing an "Ecko" brand hat with a plaid jacket.
Police say the vehicle was a red or burgundy Honda Civic. The driver is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information are asked to contact Lunenburg County District RCMP at 902-527-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
