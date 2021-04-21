Lunenburg RCMP investigating after two-year-old girl taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old girl was taken to hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

On April 16, Lunenburg District RCMP received a report of a child in medical distress at the Bridgewater hospital.

Police began an investigation and learned the child, a two-year-old girl, was being airlifted to the IWK hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries. Police say she required emergency treatment at the IWK intensive care unit.

N.S. RCMP’s Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation with assistance from the Lunenburg District and Halifax District RCMP. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.