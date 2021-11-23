Lung Association creates online support group for those suffering from long-term effects of COVID

Manitobans who are dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19 now have a place to share their stories and hear from others.

The Manitoba Lung Association created an online support group to help those who have been struggling.

"A lot of individuals complain about their long-term lung health," said Hailey Coleman, the health program coordinator with the association.

The support group, called Manitoba's Post COVID-19 Support Group, is set up on Facebook.

"It offers a virtual space that could make it easier for individuals to connect with other peers, discuss their concerns with their post-COVID symptoms and then also allows us as an agency to share information on existing local resources."

She said in talking with experts there is not one age group that is more affected by the long-term effects compared to others and that is why this support group is so important.

"We just need a safe space for everyone to come together and talk about all their individual symptoms," she said. "I envision this Facebook group having videos by us or other experts and tips and just different things."

Coleman added that experts in the field are continuously working to find ways to help people with long-term effects.

"It's just a matter of how we get it into place as quick as possible and I know that there are very highly educated individuals working at it diligently but as of right now this is what we can start with."