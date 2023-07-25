Lupus walk this weekend aims to raise awareness for disease

The annual walk for Lupus comes to Windsor this weekend.

On Saturday, July 29, at Jackson Park – from 10 a.m. until noon, locals will participate in the tradition to help raise money and awareness for the disease.

Lupus is a chronic (long-term) disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body. It’s an autoimmune disease, therefore the body system that usually fights infections, attacks healthy tissue instead.

The event began 22 years ago and now involves thousands of participants and volunteers throughout Ontario.

The walk has raised over $1 million to fund the Lupus Ontario Geoff Carr Research Fellowship, support, education programs and research.

Anne Brooks, fundraising and marketing manager for Lupus Ontario, said she’s enthusiastic about the likely turnout for the event and encourages the community to come out to support the cause.

"Registration is still open. Visit support.dot.lupusontario.org,” said Brooks.

“You can register individually or on a team. There's no fee to register, so, feel free to register ahead of time, or just show up on Saturday, July 29. I'll be there and with many of my other friends in purple t-shirts and we'll be supporting the walk for Lupus Ontario."

Lupus Ontario has community walks taking place in Durham, Barrie, Cobourg, Hamilton/Halton, Kitchener, Mississauga, Ottawa, Richmond Hill, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Toronto, Windsor and Woodstock, with more walks being confirmed.

The public is encouraged to join a walk at a location near where you live and make a donation to help those living with Lupus.