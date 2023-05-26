iHeartRadio

Lyft joins rideshare market in Edmonton, Calgary


image.jpg

Rideshare company Lyft is now operating in Edmonton and Calgary.

The company announced in April it was expanding to Alberta.

Consumers can download the Lyft app to their Apple or Android devices to book a ride with the company.

Lyft is also operating in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver. The company says it has provided more than 56 million rides to more than 2.5 million Canadians since 2017. 

