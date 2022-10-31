Lyle Stewart relieved of legislative secretary duties after inviting convicted murderer to throne speech

Saskatchewan MLA Lyle Stewart has been relieved of his legislative secretary duties by Premier Scott Moe, effective immediately, according to a news release from the province.

Stewart was serving as Legislative Secretary to the premier responsible for provincial economic autonomy, according to the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan's website.

Stewart drew up controversy when he invited convicted murderer and former provincial politician Colin Thatcher to the throne speech at the Saskatchewan Legislature on Oct. 26.

“Last week, there was an individual that attended the speech from the throne who should not have been invited to do so,” Premier Scott Moe said in a statement to the legislature.

“The invitation being extended was a terrible error in judgement,” Moe added.

Stewart, who has been and MLA since 1999, said he invited Thatcher because he was a “constituent and long-time friend.”

Stewart later said that inviting Thatcher was a mistake, adding it took attention away from what he called a “positive and forward-looking Throne Speech.”

During his statement, Premier Moe took responsibility for the incident and issued an apology.

“As Premier, and as leader of the government caucus, ultimately I am responsible,” Moe said. “To all of those who attended the Speech from the Throne, to all members of this assembly, and to all of the people of Saskatchewan, I offer my unequivocal apology.”

Thatcher, 84, spent 22 years behind bars after being found guilty for the first-degree murder of his ex-wife JoAnn Wilson in Regina in 1983.

Included in the throne speech was a plan to enhance law enforcement in the province with the introduction of the Saskatchewan Marshalls Service, which the provincial government said will provide support for provincial RCMP and municipal police forces.

In an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina, University of Regina political scientist Jim Farney said it made Thatcher's invitation and appearance that much more bizarre.

“There was this really bizarre juxtaposition that Colin Thatcher was there as an invited guest. So it’s law-and-order but maybe not quite law-and-order,” he said.

Stewart remains the MLA for Lumsden-Morse.

'SLOW-WALKED APOLOGY'

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck said Moe's handling of the situation has tarnished the province's reputation internationally.

“Premier Moe’s handling of the Thatcher debacle has tarnished our province’s reputation on an international level," Beck said in a news release.

“This slow-walked apology shows just how out-of-touch this government has become," she added.

Moe defended comments he made on Thursday in which he did not apologize, but said further reflection revealed the responsibility he needs to take on behalf of the government.

"On Thursday, myself and others were answering questions directly and honestly. But maybe answering questions as an individual, or certainly as an individual MLA, and those answers do hold today, but on further reflection, I think it is incumbent on myself that the government needs to do better," Moe said.

"It needs to do better on the entire topic of interpersonal violence and domestic violence in our province. Our statistics in Saskatchewan are not good and the government needs to lead on this front and that starts with myself," he added.

The incident sparked discussions surrounding domestic violence in Saskatchewan and the government’s role in providing shelter and supports for survivors.

The issue of funding for second stage shelters was highlighted by the official opposition, who demanded action from the province during Question Period.

“I heard the premier’s apology and I heard him talk about leadership and I heard him talk about the need for action on domestic violence,” Beck said.

“So, I ask the premier to make good on his words. Will he commit that second stage shelters for survivors of domestic violence get the operational funding they so desperately need?”

Moe said the provincial government will work to improve supports for survivors.

“I would say that we need to continue to work with community based organizations,” Moe told reporters following Question Period.

“Those with lived experience, on how we continue to provide not only the supports we have but likely provide additional supports in the future.”