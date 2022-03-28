Lynn Lake woman dies after vehicle backs into her in parking lot: RCMP

A 57-year-old woman from Lynn Lake has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot on Sunday.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Lynn Lake RCMP were called to a crash that involved a pedestrian and vehicle on Sherritt Avenue in the community.

According to investigators, a woman from Lynn Lake walked behind a vehicle when the driver backed up and struck her. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 60-year-old woman from Brochet was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death. The charge has not been proven in court.

The investigation into the crash continues.