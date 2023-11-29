Lynx spotted going for a swim in Manitoba lake
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A pair of Manitobans caught a rare sight in the Whiteshell after getting a glimpse of a lynx going for a dip.
Bob Ronyck and Austin Caithness were fishing out on Numao Lake earlier in the year when they saw a lynx swimming through the water.
The pair caught the moment on video, which was posted to social media by the Whiteshell Cottagers Association on Sept. 16. Since then, the video has gone viral, racking up nearly five million views.
The video has reached viewers in all parts of the world, including India, Brazil and France.
Watch above to see the video of the lynx swimming in the Whiteshell.
-
Southern Alberta dog trainer featured in upcoming Disney documentary seriesCalgary-area dog trainer Jennifer Fraser and her dog Daiquiri will be one of six teams featured in Disney's ' The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs'.
-
Windsor-Essex developers show high interest to build, but market conditions dampen housing startsRe-zoning applications for new housing are flowing into Windsor City Hall at a record pace, but housing starts are falling way behind targets to provide more housing supply, according to data from the City of Windsor.
-
Ottawa Hospital staff honoured by Ottawa Fire Services for courageous efforts during fireOttawa Fire Services are recognizing Ottawa Hospital staff after a fire broke out at the General Campus last month.
-
Climate activists to unveil 'massive' ice sculpture at B.C. legislature to coincide with COP28 summitClimate activists in Victoria say they will deliver a "massive" ice sculpture to the B.C. legislature Thursday as part of a protest against the province's liquefied natural gas industry.
-
North Bay’s top cop announces retirement, search on for replacementAfter four years as top cop, North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod is retiring, the local police board announced Wednesday.
-
This represents home': housing construction begins at Caldwell First NationHousing construction has begun at Caldwell First Nation near Leamington where 28 residential units are planned as part of Phase One for the new development.
-
Passenger with measles went through Vancouver International Airport: BCCDCPeople who were on certain flights or were at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) last Thursday may have been exposed to measles, according to an alert from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Halifax Transit services free this weekendAll Halifax Transit services are free this weekend.
-
'Let's be more proactive': Safety concerns over Weber St. crossing in WaterlooResidents are raising concerns about a busy crossing on Weber St. in Waterloo.