Lytton, B.C., fire a wake-up call for railway safety during extreme heat: TSB head

The head of the Transportation Safety Board says a wildfire that raced through Lytton, B.C., during record high temperatures is a wake-up call to consider precautions needed by railways during extreme weather.

Kathy Fox says the board will have an update on the investigation into the cause of the fire in the coming days, but a final report could take up to two years.

The safety board was called in after police and the BC Wildfire Service provided evidence suggesting the fire that destroyed most of the town and killed two people may have been sparked by a train.

Fox says the board will first work to determine the underlying cause of the Lytton fire before considering any safety deficiencies that need to be addressed, and spokesmen for both the CN and CP railways say they've taken safety protocols to prevent fires