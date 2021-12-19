Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre hits 20th anniversary delivering Christmas hampers

A Winnipeg organization's Christmas hamper drive hit an impressive milestone Saturday celebrating its 20-year anniversary.

The Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre delivered 200 holiday food hampers to Indigenous families around the city.

“We’ve been doing this since the early 2000s," said Rosalyn Boucha, communications manager of the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre. “Being able to provide hampers and gifts to our families in Winnipeg.”

Each hamper had all the fixings for a holiday feast like turkey, ham, vegetables and all of the ingredients to make bannock.

The hampers also included more than just food.

Six hundred aged-based toys for children were included in the packages.

"This time of year can be a very challenging one and we want to make sure that all families and children get the same opportunities and celebrate and have that meal and have those toys under the tree this year,” said Boucha.

The centre's network of volunteers delivered the hampers through a contactless delivery process.

“The volunteers are pulling up, we’re packing their cars depending on how many households they are able to deliver to and are sending them on their way,” said Boucha.

The volunteers then called the recipients to say they would be there soon and dropped the packages off outside.

Boucha said the last couple of years has been difficult for many families as the pandemic has increased food and income insecurity issues.

“It’s been a really emotional week for a lot of us. Just knowing we’ll be able to bring these supports and cheer and happiness to families this year.”